Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Darren Till and Mike Perry have a funny relationship.

At various points in the last half-decade, the two have talked about fighting one another in three different sports: MMA, boxing, and bare knuckle boxing. At times, the rivalry has been downright heated, as Till threatened to “raw dog” his girlfriend, while Perry responded with an offer to drop kick Till’s mother. After that particular bit of verbal warfare, Till had created a clothing and craft beer line bearing the Raw Dog name (not to be confused with Brandon Royval). The two also had a famous friendly sparring session and appear to be on good terms ... but still want to fight each other?

All the same, Till made an appearance on Mike Perry’s podcast for a chat, and he revealed the Raw Dog business wasn’t going too well. According to Till, his brand was doing well until a $1.4 lawsuit and cease-and-desist letter from G-Star Raw shut it all down.

“I got sued for $1.4 million!” Till proclaimed. “Raw Dog got sued. So it was going well, and I was actually saying to the guys, we need to give Adesanya some percent, and Perry. And then there’s a brand in England called G-Star Raw and it’s trademarked and they own the rights to the name ‘raw.’ So they sued us, and we couldn’t trade anymore. They sent us a cease and desist letter, and that was the end of Raw.”

Till did add that they ended up being able to sell for “like two months worth.”

At the moment, Till’s next move is unclear. The English talent requested his UFC release to heal up from injuries and pursue other opportunities, and he was recently linked to a possible boxing match in Russia. His most recent bout came in the form of a December 2022 defeat to Dricus Du Plessis, which perhaps doesn’t look so bad now that “Stillknocks” is UFC champion.

As for Perry, he’s firmly established as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) golden boy. He’s 5-0 since leaving the UFC, having most recently stopped Eddie Alvarez, and his current contract with BKFC is worth a reported $8 million.

Insomnia

Rumor mill: Mike Tyson vs. Fedor Emelianenko in a boxing match in Saudi Arabia? It’s just weird enough to work!

If there’s a betting line for Kayla Harrison missing weight for her UFC debut, put me on the over!

Harrison won her gold medals at 172lbs. I’m not sure what state she’ll be in by the time she makes the weight.



By contrast, Ronda Rousey competed at 139 and 154lbs in judo before fighting at bantamweight in mma.



Harrison naturally competed almost 20lbs more than that. https://t.co/243vV4WRRW — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) January 24, 2024

Ciryl Gane’s kickboxing and fluidity of movement remain so impressive.

No. 3 ranked GLORY Heavyweight Tariq Osaro sparring with UFC fighter Ciryl Gane. pic.twitter.com/s1bMDtKJ9t — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) January 24, 2024

A second impressive display of Heavyweight athleticism:

Tommy Aspinall pressing 57.5kg (127lbs) dumbbells for 6 reps. That's essentially a Flyweight in each hand pic.twitter.com/MJKNQiPZhd — UFCFightTalk (@UFCFightTalk) January 24, 2024

Staged, certainly, but I respect the commitment to the bit.

It has to be Ian Garry at the moment, right?

Name the current most hated ufc fighter — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 24, 2024

Sean Strickland may not be able to go to Walmart peacefully anymore, but Michael Bisping can’t even use the bathroom!

One of the cooler takedowns that takes a lot of dedication to pull off:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I don’t have a moral issue with taunting, but ... you have to realize it looks real bad if it goes wrong.

When taunting goes wrong. Mark Gregory Valerio just SLEPT Jaures Dea. Wow #UAEWarriors46 pic.twitter.com/Fyy34zDrkU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 20, 2024

One of the wonkier stoppages I’ve seen!

Take a counter hook, give a counter hook!

Random Land

A mummy in rough shape.

Midnight Music: Folk, 1970

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.