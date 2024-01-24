Face off! Renan Ferreira towers over Ryan Bader in INTENSE press conference staredown | ‘Seize the Throne’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Heavyweight champion, Renan Ferreira, and Bellator MMA 265-pound kingpin, Ryan Bader, came face-to-face for the first time earlier today (Weds., Jan. 24, 2024) during a special pre-fight press conference (video here) to promote their upcoming fight on Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
And the size difference between the two titles holders was hard to ignore as “Problema” — who stands at 6’8’’ — towered over “Darth,” who comes in at 6’2.”
Bader comes in with three straight title defenses and is undefeated in the 265-pound division with a record of 6-0-1, which includes a pair of knockout wins over Fedor Emelianenko. As for Ferreira, he is also on a three-fight win streak and most recently defeated Denis Goltsov to win the 2023 tournament.
The rest of card includes a bevy of title fights to go along with showcase bouts including Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, Patricio Pitbull vs. Jesus Pinedo, and Yoel Romero vs. Thiago Santos, among others.
What their respective staredowns below:
Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
This one is going to be good! #PFLvsBellator | #RiyadhSeason— PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/KJ2rB4LS8u pic.twitter.com/8xarJILpoe
Jesus Pinedo vs Patricio Pitbull
A featherweight clash! Peru vs Brazil. Pinedo vs Pitbull! LETS GOO!#PFLvsBellator | #RiyadhSeason— PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/KJ2rB4LS8u pic.twitter.com/8Z4eZIMLBC
Bruno Cappelozza vs Vadim Nemkov
Heavyweight fireworks coming soon#PFLvsBellator | #RiyadhSeason— PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/KJ2rB4LS8u pic.twitter.com/Y4gAXiltCy
Thiago Santos vs Yoel Romero
Santos vs Romero!#PFLvsBellator | #RiyadhSeason— PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/KJ2rB4LS8u pic.twitter.com/SC1QOtQNfl
Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
THE PEOPLES MAIN EVENT!#PFLvsBellator | #RiyadhSeason— PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/KJ2rB4LS8u pic.twitter.com/8tbjJIFNsC
Claressa Shields vs Kelsey DeSantis
The first face off for Shields vs DeSantis!#PFLvsBellator | #RiyadhSeason— PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/KJ2rB4LS8u pic.twitter.com/AZfblqyOmk
For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...