Face off! Renan Ferreira towers over Ryan Bader in INTENSE press conference staredown | ‘Seize the Throne’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Heavyweight champion, Renan Ferreira, and Bellator MMA 265-pound kingpin, Ryan Bader, came face-to-face for the first time earlier today (Weds., Jan. 24, 2024) during a special pre-fight press conference (video here) to promote their upcoming fight on Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And the size difference between the two titles holders was hard to ignore as “Problema” — who stands at 6’8’’ — towered over “Darth,” who comes in at 6’2.”

Bader comes in with three straight title defenses and is undefeated in the 265-pound division with a record of 6-0-1, which includes a pair of knockout wins over Fedor Emelianenko. As for Ferreira, he is also on a three-fight win streak and most recently defeated Denis Goltsov to win the 2023 tournament.

The rest of card includes a bevy of title fights to go along with showcase bouts including Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, Patricio Pitbull vs. Jesus Pinedo, and Yoel Romero vs. Thiago Santos, among others.

What their respective staredowns below:

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Jesus Pinedo vs Patricio Pitbull

Bruno Cappelozza vs Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

Claressa Shields vs Kelsey DeSantis

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.