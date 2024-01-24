Shrinking UFC 300 fight card adds another bout, but fans losing patience over no main event ... still

ANOTHA ONE @Super_Sodiq vs @DiegoLopesMMA has been added to #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/pWRdQSqciE

The UFC 300 fight card is running out of real estate.

That’s why every newly-announced contest (like this one) will face intense scrutiny from the MMA fan base. It doesn’t help that we’re less than three months out from what was promised to be an “insane” fight card and the promotion has yet to lock down its championship main event.

UFC CEO Dana White teased a big reveal for Tuesday (Jan. 23) but failed to deliver.

That said, we did get a banger of a featherweight bout locked down for the April 13 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC Twitter account today revealed Brazilian wunderkind Diego Lopes will return against No. 12-ranked Sodiq Yusuff, a three-round battle expected for the early “Prelims” lineup.

Fan reactions were mixed.

—Bellator 300.

—Casuals gonna hate that there ain’t 10 title fights.

—Not 300 worthy at all both can crushers.

—Exquisite match.

—Damn this card is fucking INSANE.

—Snooze fest.

—Doesn’t deserve to be on this card.

—Diego fights cans and is overrated he’s a guard puller and Sodiq is a bum he got the opportunity of a lifetime to finish old Barboza and he got smoked.

—Imagine if Joe silva would have put together.

—Good one but not fit for UFC 300. It’s another one which looks like UFC and Dana White exhausted all best exciting bouts for UFC 297, UFC 298, UFC 299.

UFC 300 is one of the best fight cards in recent memory but fans are likely frustrated by the absence of former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who was previously teased for the April 13 main event. We’re also without the services of the injured Jon Jones, so matchmakers will have to pull (another) rabbit out of their hats to lock down a historical headliner.

