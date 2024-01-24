UFC 300 odds updated with Kayla Harrison monster betting favorite over Holly Holm

PFL veteran Kayla Harrison, a former lightweight champion who’s dabbled at 145 pounds, will need to cut all the way down to bantamweight in order to battle Holly Holm as part of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Harrison opened as the -375 betting favorite over “The Preacher’s Daughter” and immediately jumped to -500 after the money started pouring in. Holm started at +310 and has since slipped to +385, according to BetOnline.ag. You can expect additional movement on those lines as we inch closer to fight night.

Harrison, 33, finished up her career in PFL with a unanimous decision victory over UFC veteran Aspen Ladd. The Olympic gold medalist spent the majority of her career inside the SmartCage, racking up a 16-1 record with 12 finishes. As for Holm, now 42, her record stands at 15-6 (1 NC) after a “No Contest” opposite Mayra Bueno Silva.

UFC 300 does not yet have a championship main event but several marquee fights have already been attached, including the strawweight championship showdown between Weili Zhang and Xiaonan Yan. In addition, Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic collide at light heavyweight, while Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

