PFL vs Bellator press conference video, LIVE stream updates | ‘Seize the Throne’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator MMA champions vs. champions event, set to go down on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024 inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Weds., Jan. 24) at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Headlining the “Seize the Throne” event will be a Heavyweight title fight pitting PFL champion Renan Ferreira against Bellator MMA kingpin Ryan Bader. In the co-main event, PFL’s 205-pound champion Impa Kasanganay will drop down middleweight to battle Bellator’s 185-pound champion Johnny Eblen.

In further championship action, PFL’s Featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo will take on Bellator’s 145-pound titleholder Patricio Pitbull, while Yoel Romero battles Thiago Santos in an exciting Light Heavyweight affair. Also on the card, A.J. McKee battles Clay Collard, while Claressa Shields makes her MMA return to face off against Kelsey DeSantis.

See the entire PFL vs. Bellator MMA fight card and PPV lineup here.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.