‘Road House’ movie poster drops (with no sign of Conor McGregor), along with release date and first trailer details

The first poster for Jake Gyllenhaal's #Roadhouse . Check back tomorrow for the debut trailer. pic.twitter.com/9kyzSuVtUx

“Take it outside.”

The Road House remake today got its first poster for the upcoming action movie on Amazon Prime. The flick, which also stars former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, will begin streaming March 21 on Prime Video.

The first trailer drops tomorrow (Jan. 25).

Here’s how it stacks up against the original poster, starring the late Patrick Swayze:

Roadhouse. 1989/2024.

They kept the font, so that's somethin'... pic.twitter.com/XO7avWHVDB — Movies In Focus (@moviesinfocus) January 24, 2024

The name ... is Dalton.

Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who ends up “working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem,” according to IMDB, with McGregor serving as “Knox,” who is sort of like the “Jimmy” from the original movie.

UFC veteran Jay Hieron also makes an appearance.

McGregor, 35, is expected to make his return to fighting at some point later this year; however, the promotion has yet to make those details available. Expect an announcement within the next couple of weeks, if not sooner.