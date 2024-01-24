Dominick Reyes out against Carlos Ulberg, Alonzo Menifield steps in at UFC Atlantic City

A Light Heavyweight showdown between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg has been scrapped...yet again. Indeed, the bout was originally set to take place at UFC 297 last weekend (Sat., July 20, 2024) before Ulberg was forced out with an injury, prompting an online war of words between the two.

The fight was then re-booked to go down at the upcoming UFC Atlantic City event on March 30, and now it’s Reyes (No. 14) who bowed out for undisclosed reasons, per MMA Fighting. Stepping in to fill the void is Alonzo Menifield, the No. 12 ranked fighter at 205 pounds.

Menifield is currently on a five-fight unbeaten streak, going 4-0-1 with his most recent win coming against Dustin Jacoby at UFC 296 last month. Menifield hasn’t tasted defeat since Dec. 2021 and is inching closer to a Top 10 ranking. As for Ulberg, he is currently on a five-fight win streak with his most recent win coming against Da Un Jung at UFC 293.

UFC Atlantic City will be headlined by a Welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque. In further action, Erin Blanchfield will battle Manon Fiorot, while the aforementioned Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.

