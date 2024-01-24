Latest PFL vs. Bellator ‘Seize the Throne’ fight card, rumors for Saudi Arabia event

Event: PFL vs. Bellator: “Seize the Throne”
Date: Sat., Feb. 24, 2024
Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How To Watch: ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV
PFL Vs. Bellator Main Event:
265 lbs.: PFL Heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira vs. Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader
PFL Vs. Bellator Main Card (3 p.m. ET)
185 lbs.: PFL Middleweight champion Impa Kasanganay vs. Bellator Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen
182 lbs.: Jason Jackson vs. Ray Cooper III (not Magomed Magomedkerimov)
145 lbs.: PFL Featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo vs. Bellator Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull
265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
155 lbs.: Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
PFL Vs. Bellator ‘Prelims’ Undercard (12 p.m. ET)
145 lbs.: Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico
155 lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh (debut) vs. Emmanuel Palacio
155 lbs.: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
145 lbs.: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
125 lbs.: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
