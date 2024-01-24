Latest PFL vs. Bellator ‘Seize the Throne’ fight card, rumors for Saudi Arabia event

Event: PFL vs. Bellator: “Seize the Throne”

Date: Sat., Feb. 24, 2024

Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How To Watch: ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV

PFL Vs. Bellator Main Event:

265 lbs.: PFL Heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira vs. Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader

PFL Vs. Bellator Main Card (3 p.m. ET)

185 lbs.: PFL Middleweight champion Impa Kasanganay vs. Bellator Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen

182 lbs.: Jason Jackson vs. Ray Cooper III (not Magomed Magomedkerimov)

145 lbs.: PFL Featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo vs. Bellator Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull

265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

155 lbs.: Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

PFL Vs. Bellator ‘Prelims’ Undercard (12 p.m. ET)

145 lbs.: Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico

155 lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh (debut) vs. Emmanuel Palacio

155 lbs.: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

145 lbs.: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

125 lbs.: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.