Mayra Bueno Silva blamed for ‘probably the worst title fight of all time’ at UFC 297

Two new champions were crowned in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this past weekend (Jan. 20, 2024). Unfortunately for the first of the two title fights, it hasn’t received as much fanfare as its counterpart.

The longtime reigning two-division champion and all-time great, Amanda Nunes’, retirement opened the door for the entire women’s Bantamweight division after UFC 289 in June 2023. To start 2024, the promotion crowned a new champion with the vacant title tilt between perennial top contender and previous one-time challenger, Raquel Pennington, and the Brazilian finisher, Mayra Bueno Silva.

After over 10 years in the promotion, Pennington joined Robbie Lawler and Charles Oliveira as only the third fighter in UFC history to capture gold who debuted a decade prior when she earned the unanimous decision nod over Bueno Silva. “Rocky’s” fight has largely been considered one of the least entertaining from UFC 297, however, and former UFC Heavyweight, Brendan Schaub, claims it might be all-time levels of bad for a championship bout.

To be fair, Schaub may have forgotten about title fights like Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 and Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero because of how uneventful they were. What he didn’t forget was Raquel Pennington’s affiliation, or lack thereof, with famous actor, Johnny Depp. That’s just a factually incorrect note he likes to mention. Sorry, ‘bapa.’

“I love Raquel Pennington, she is a Colorado product, her story’s fantastic, she used to be roommates with Johnny Depp,” Schaub said on The Schaub Show. “Just a real pioneer. She’s had so much ups and downs in her career, and for her to be world champion, couldn’t be prouder of her, and she deserves it. [Julianna] Pena’s probably the next opponent for her to defend that title at Bantamweight.

“That being said, probably the worst title fight of all time,” he continued. “Not her fault. It’s more on Bueno Silva. She ended the fight on her back and just kind of sitting there. She never really got started, had some good back control, had some chances for a submission early on, and then after that it was just a very lackluster performance. Especially for a main event. Probably the worst title fight in history? It’s up there. Top 3 is being generous.”

Unlike the aforementioned lackluster title fights, Pennington’s victory wasn’t up for debate as she won four rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards. One judge even gave Pennington a 10-8 for her efforts in round five. The loss was Bueno Silva’s first at Bantamweight in her 15-fight career (10-3-1, 1 no contest).

