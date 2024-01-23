UFC’s Sean Strickland announces plans to run for office, combat AOC and the pro-castration movement

Sean Strickland is currently fighting inside the Octagon.

In the future, the former UFC middleweight champion will instead be fighting in Congress, taking down the pro-castration movement and all who support it. If that means squaring off against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), then so be it.

It sure beats running a Gorilla Vapes franchise.

“After I’m done fighting in a few years and I’m sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position,” Strickland wrote on Twitter. “I’ll never win but I’d rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao. Could you picture me sitting across from AOC as she’s telling everyone why children should be able to castrate themselves?! Come on you guys ... you know one day you will need that in your life. After MMA I have a lot more wars in me. Until then I’ll just be speaking for you guys in the cage.”

I can see his campaign slogan now: Win the election, keep the erection!

Strickland, 32, is coming off a split decision loss to newly-crowned middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

When and where “Tarzan” returns to the cage remains to be seen.