UFC rankings shakeup! Dricus Du Plessis crashes pound-for-pound chart, sends Adesanya and Strickland packing

New champ, new rankings.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That’s where Dricus Du Plessis upset the 185-pound apple cart by capturing a split decision victory over Sean Strickland, sending “Tarzan” and former division kingpin, Israel Adesanya, tumbling on both the middleweight and pound-for-pound charts.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Leon Edwards

5. Alex Pereira

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Sean O’Malley

8. Dricus Du Plessis *NR

9. Alexandre Pantoja +1

10. Israel Adesanya -1

11. Sean Strickland -3

12. Aljamain Sterling -1

13. Tom Aspinall -1

14. Max Holloway -1

15. Kamaru Usman -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Amir Albazi

3. Brandon Royval

4. Kai Kara France

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Manel Kape

7. Alex Perez

8. Muhammad Mokaev

9. Matt Schnell

10. Tim Elliott

11. Tagir Ulanbekov

12. Steve Erceg

13. Su Mudaerji

14. David Dvorak

15. Tatsuro Taira

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Song Yadong

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Rob Font

10. Dominick Cruz

11. Pedro Munhoz

12. Jonathan Martinez

13. Umar Nurmagomedov

14. Mario Bautista

15. Ricky Simon

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Ilia Topuria +2

4. Brian Ortega -1

5. Movsar Evloev +4

6. Arnold Allen -1

7. Josh Emmett -1

8. Calvin Kattar -1

9. Giga Chikadze -1

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. (T) Alex Caceres

14. (T) Lerone Murphy

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

9. Jalin Turner

10. Dan Hooker

11. (T) Rafael dos Anjos

11. (T) Benoit Saint-Denis

13. Renato Moicano

14. Bobby Green

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Colby Covington

6. (T) Stephen Thompson

6. (T) Sean Brady

8. Geoff Neal

9. Vicente Luque

10. Ian Machado Garry

11. Jack Della Maddalena

12. Neil Magny +1

13. Kevin Holland -1

14. Michael Chiesa

15. Rinat Fakhretdinov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Dricus Du Plessis

1. Sean Strickland -1

2. Israel Adesanya -1

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Brendan Allen

8. Roman Dolidze

9. Khamzat Chimaev

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Paul Craig

13. Chris Curtis +1

14. Anthony Hernandez -1

15. Caio Borralho

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Khalil Rountree

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Anthony Smith

11. Ryan Spann

12. Alonzo Menifield

13. Azamat Murzakanov

14. Dominick Reyes

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Tai Tuivasa

9. Serghei Spivac

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Rodrigo Nascimento

15. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Erin Blanchfield +1

5. Julianna Pena -1

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Raquel Pennington +5

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Tatiana Suarez +1

10. Yan Xiaonan -1

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Amanda Lemos +1

13. Ketlen Vieira +1

14. Irene Aldana

15. Mayra Bueno Silva *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Yan Xiaonan +1

2. Tatiana Suarez +1

3. Amanda Lemos +1

4. Jessica Andrade +1

5. Virna Jandiroba +1

6. Marina Rodriguez +1

7. Mackenzie Dern +1

8. Amanda Ribas +1

9. Luana Pinheiro +1

10. Loopy Godinez +1

11. Tabatha Ricci +1

12. Angela Hill +1

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz +1

14. Michelle Waterson-Gomez +1

15. Gillian Robertson *NR

Note: Carla Esparza removed from strawweight rankings eligibility

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Katlyn Chookagian

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Maycee Barber

7. Viviane Araújo

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Natalia Silva

10. Tracy Cortez

11. Ariane Lipski

12. Karine Silva

13. Casey O’Neill

14. Andrea Lee

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Raquel Pennington

1. Julianna Pena

2. Mayra Bueno Silva +1

3. Ketlen Vieira +1

4. Irene Aldana +1

5. Holly Holm +1

6. Pannie Kianzad +1

7. Yana Santos +1

8. Miesha Tate +3

9. Karol Rosa

10. Macy Chiasson -1

11. Norma Dumont +1

12. Julia Avila +1

13. Josiane Nunes +1

14. Chelsea Chandler +1

15. Melissa Dixon +1

You can expect these rankings to change in roughly two weeks, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC Vegas 85: “Dolidze vs. Imavov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 3, 2024 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

