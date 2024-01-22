Khamzat Chimaev: It will be ‘bulls—t’ if I don’t get title shot — ‘They promised me’

Khamzat Chimaev wants his first “promised” career Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot.

The man known as “Borz” has been far less active in the recent stretch of his run inside the Octagon than he was to start it. Chimaev’s unforgettable wrecking-ball-like introduction to UFC fans made him an instant future champion prospect. Four years later, the 29-year-old can’t see a way that he isn’t next in line for new division champion, Dricus Du Plessis, after his split decision win (watch highlights) against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last weekend (Jan. 20, 2024) in Toronto, Canada.

“All these guys have fought each other, and only me is undefeated, undisputed, 13-0” Chimaev told ESPN. “They promised me, after the [Kamaru] Usman fight, I will for sure fight for the title. I won that fight, so I don’t know what’s going on. I heard Dana White say, ‘I don’t think Khamzat is next for the title.’ That’s bulls—t, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it.

“In my mind, it should be me,” he concluded. “I asked [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] to let me fight at UFC 300. We’ll see what they say.”

Chimaev is no stranger to the Middleweight division, competing four of his previous 12 fights in the weight class. However, his last appearance at UFC 294 in Oct. 2023, was his first with the commitment to pursue gold in the division. It was a successful return for Chimaev, winning a majority decision over the aforementioned former Welterweight champion (Usman).

Regarding the Strickland vs. Du Plessis fights specifically, Chimaev was none too impressed (just like this guy) and felt the fight resembled a “hard-sparring match.”

“For me, Strickland won the fight, but it was a close fight,” Chimaev said. “But [it was] nothing special. Nothing that made me think these guys are somebody. I see I can finish them both ... I go to a fight, I always try to finish somebody. I didn’t see one of them going crazy trying to finish. They were both going for five rounds.”

UFC 300, perhaps?

