Conor McGregor just popped up on UFC’s new anti-doping database for ‘more than one session’

Conor McGregor is one of 61 athletes to pop up on UFC’s new anti-doping database, but one of only two fighters to register for more than one testing session. That means “Notorious” continues to be randomly drug tested despite the promotion’s split from USADA, a highly-publicized breakup that all started with a dispute over Irish lemonade.

Like they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

McGregor, 35, is expected to make his Octagon return at some point later this year. Unfortunately, no definitive timeline has been established but the former two-division champion has been linked to the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, as well as a mysterious June fight card that has yet to materialize.

UFC CEO Dana White insists there is nothing to report (for now).

If and when McGregor does compete, he’s expected to fight fellow Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach Michael Chandler. “Notorious” has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 back in summer 2021 but continually teases his next fight by posting photos of his jacked physique, which may or may not be real.

The promotion’s alignment with DFSI is not without its share of controversy, thanks to this conflicting relationship. The good news, at least for UFC and the fighters who have already been tested, is that no positive drug tests have been reported (yet). If and when that changes remains to be seen.