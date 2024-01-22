 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Retired’ — UFC fighter loses at UFC 297, rage-quits MMA

By Jesse Holland
Malcolm Gordon had a rough couple of days.

After missing weight for the UFC 297 event last weekend in Toronto, clocking in at 127.5 pounds for his flyweight affair against Jimmy Flick, the fighter nicknamed “X” went on to lose by submission on the ESPN+ “Prelims” portion of the “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” fight card.

“Retired,” the Canadian wrote on Sunday in his Instagram stories.

The 33 year-old Gordon (14-8) made his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 169 back in summer 2020, losing by submission to Amir Albazi. “X” would go on to register a 2-5 record under the UFC banner, getting finished in all five losses.

Whether or not his retirement sticks remains to be seen.

For complete UFC 297 results and play-by-play action click here. For more UFC 297 news and notes including video highlights, recaps, reactions, and more, check out our comprehensive “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news archive by clicking here.

