Ian Garry was not impressed with Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 297 against Dricus Du Plessis.

To be more accurate, he thought Strickland and Du Plessis both fought poorly in their UFC middleweight title fight. Du Plessis would end up winning the fight via split decision, 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 (watch the highlights here). In a fight reaction video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Garry unleashed a torrent of disdainful insults at the pair.

“I hope Sean gets sparked unconscious,” Garry said as he sat down to watch the fight. “There is no way I would have ever bet against Du Plessis losing this fight considering he mauled Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland isn’t half the fighter Robert Whittaker is.”

“Just sloppy boxing,” he continued as the fight came down to the final minute. “Swinging. Look at this. The f—ing state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my God, I feel like I’m watching two amateurs fight. Oh my dear Jesus Christ. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire.”

You’d think Garry would be less inclined to kick people when they’re down considering the rough time he’s had on social media over the past couple of months. Haters on the internet hammered him and his wife endlessly, accusing her of running his career into the ground. But considering Sean Strickland was one of the people leading the mob against Ian, it all makes sense.

This isn’t just idle disses from a fighter in the wrong weightclass. Despite being a welterweight, Garry sounds set on eventually facing the 185 pound Strickland in the octagon.

“F— you, Sean Strickland,” he said as Du Plessis was announced the winner. “Now that fight’s even more available.”

For now, Garry is set to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298 on February 17th in Anaheim, California. If he wins, he’ll likely move up to No. 8 in the welterweight rankings. He’s shared his desire to face Colby Covington after that, and then Strickland.

“Any man or any person who ever talks or mentions me, my wife and my family in that way, I’m gonna get my hands on them,” he said in a recent interview on The MMA Hour. “In an ideal world, toward the end of the year, I don’t think Sean’s going to be world champion any more, and I believe there’s absolutely an opportunity for me to step up to middleweight and give him a hiding.”