Sorry DDP! Dana White disagrees with UFC 297 main event decision: ‘I believe you have to take it from the champion’

The boss didn't like the UFC 297 main event decision.

Dricus Du Plessis became the new Middleweight champion at UFC 297 last night (Sat., Jan 20., 2024) when he defeated and bloodied Sean Strickland via a close split decision (check out the scorecard) from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (watch highlights)

After the fight during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference (watch here), UFC CEO reacted to the closely contested battle between Strickland vs. Du Plessis.

"We were just looking at how the media had scored it, and it was right down the middle. I had it 2-2 going into the last round. And I thought Strickland won the last round," White told the media. "The guys sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds- I mean, the jab was f—king beautiful. You don't see jabs like that in MMA, and the jab did what they're supposed to do; both of his eyes were swollen shut. He slowed down in the third and fourth, and Du Plessis kept coming forward...I had it even going to the fifth round and was like, 'This is the round; see who wants it.' They both started to turn it up a little bit. It's just one of those tight fights. But I'm also one of these guys; I believe you have to take it from the champion."

Du Plessis got word of White's opinion on the decision during the post-fight press conference and responded, "Bullsh-t."

Even though White thought Strickland edged Du Plessis, he doesn't think an immediate rematch is necessary but believes they will run it back eventually ... that is because he has a date with Israel Adesanya (most likely).

"Stillknocks" is currently 7-0 in the UFC and is riding a nine-fight win streak.

