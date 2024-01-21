Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC 297 Middleweight championship win: ‘Don’t run’

“Borz” is coming ... apparently.

Dricus Du Plessis became the first UFC champion from South Africa last night at UFC 297 (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) when he knocked off Sean Strickland via split decision from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (watch highlights). “Stillknocks” picked up a ‘Fight of the Night’ for his efforts.

One of the Middleweight contenders that had their eyes on the fight was No. 9 ranked Khamzat Chimaev, and he reacted to the fight minutes after it ended on social media.

“Now it’s my time. Don’t run too much,” Chimaev said via a video on Twitter.

He also wrote in another tweet, “See you soon biplisi UFC 300”

See you soon biplisi ufc300 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 21, 2024

Two weeks ago, Chimaev said in an interview that he was promised a title shot next, but there is no confirmation from anyone but himself.

A Middleweight title shot for Chimaev would be a little questionable because he has no wins over anyone in the Middleweight Top 15 and is coming off a very competitive fight against former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman; however, even with his no wins over ranked opponents, the Chechnyan is still one the biggest UFC stars, so who knows.

Chimaev might have to wait because the new champion wants to settle his rivalry with former champion Isreal Adesanya.

