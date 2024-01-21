Mixed martial arts (MMA) Middleweight rivals, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, will settle their ugly score once and for all TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) in UFC 297’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Indeed, it all ends here ... right?

Besides “revenge,“ Strickland has a lot on his plate this evening in “The Great White North.” That’s because “Mr. Apex” more or less slid into Du Plessis’ spot at UFC 293 last year and then he accomplished the unthinkable: He dethroned Israel Adesanya in fairly dominant fashion (watch highlights).

Was it a fluke?

There’s also Dana White’s UFC 300 “rabbit” lurking in the shadows. In other words, the winner this evening could very well find himself in the historic pay-per-view (PPV) main event on April 13, 2024.

No pressure.

Du Plessis has played a magical foil to Strickland’s typically unbothered alpha male attitude. More important, he hasn’t lost since 2018, carving a bloody path through his Middleweight opposition en route to the top of the division.

Enough trash talk — it’s time to fight!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

“DDP” the “challenger,” was the first to make the walk:

Then, it was time for Canada’s unlikely hero to head to the cage with his “secret weapon” in tow:

Round one:

Both fighters touched gloves as a mutual sign of respect and we are off! Du Plessis came out of his corner herky jerky, while Sean was already in his patented defensive shell, ready to get to work. Sean was pumping his jab like a piston, with Du Plessis firing off a counter combination that but the champion on his back foot. Sean’s left jab is giving Du Plessis early problems, checking the low kicks well, too. Front kick from Sean, which Du Plessis countered with a harder one. High kick from Du Plessis was partially blocked as a dribble of blood began to stream from the bridge of his nose from the jab assault. Sean continues to check low kicks well, but an overhand right was able to sneak through. With 90 seconds on the clock, Du Plessis dove in for a takedown and secured it. Sean was able to get back to his feet and calmly sauntered back to the center of the Octagon. Both fighters exchanged hard jabs down the stretch, with Du Plessis scoring with a hard kick late. Sean ended the round with a significant overhand right — his best strike of the fight at the buzzer. 10-9 champ.

Round two:

Du Plessis loaded up on a looping overhand right early and missed, but his stiff jab moments later did not. Nice spinning backfist from Du Plessis, but Sean was unfazed. Sean pinged him with what appeared to be a normal jab, but Du Plessis did not respond well to it — looked dazed for a second, possibly. Low kick, looping left hand from Du Plessis was ineffective, but he scored with a hard low kick. Nice body shots from Du Plessis as Sean continued to work behind his fantastic jab. Missed overhand left from Du Plessis, but he scored with a hard kick to the body. Overhand right from Du Plessis off a left hand, then with one minute remaining in the round, he secured a high-crotch takedown, but Sean was free 30 seconds later. Du Plessis with a nice flurry late, but his face is started to show signs of eating too many jabs. 10-9 Du Plessis.

Round three:

Du Plessis continued to spam the overhand left, walking down Sean to start the third frame. Nice low kick from Du Plessis followed by a hard low kick — he’s starting to land them more. Du Plessis with a high kick, which Sean was able to parry to the side without much effort. Spinning backfist into a kick to the body from Du Plessis as Sean is content to just shoulder roll and jab. Nice jab from Sean, snapping back the head of the South African. Du Plessis is either getting impatient or just warming up, but he was pushing a pretty good pace at the mid-point of the bout. Sean doubled up the jab, motivating Du Plessis to blitz him with a flurry, but nothing came of it. Very close round — very hard to score — but Sean’s corner hated it so 10-9 Du Plessis.

Round four:

Sean’s corner wanted him to dial it up in the championship rounds, while Du Plessis’ team claimed the champion was tired. Big overhands from Du Plessis to start, then an elbow, which appeared to cut open Sean under the left eye. His next shot was a hard one, but Du Plessis wore it well. Another big right hand from Sean, but Du Plessis kept plowing forward. Body shot, left hook combination from Du Plessis, as Sean’s face began to get coated in blood. Big shots from Du Plessis, then a trip takedown in the center of the cage. Sean got to the fence and to his feet, but his eye was a bloody mess ... and Du Plessis targetet it. High kick got through for Du Plessis, then another right hand ... and another takedown! Du Plessis appears to be taking over. Du Plessis rag-dolled him to the mat again. Sean got to his feet from his knees, but Du Plessis appeared to let him up so he could punch him ... but he missed bad. Sean finished with a nice combination, but that was all Du Plessis — 10-9.

Round five:

Sean’s corner more or less informed him that he needed to step up in a major way if he wanted to remain champion — big time pep talk between rounds. Sean came out behind his jab, hands high, ready to trade. Both fighters were just trading shots at this point, with Du Plessis scoring with a hard left jab of his own. Nice right hand from Sean, but Du Plessis countered with two for his one. Sean with a clubbing overhand right — appears to be in control so far, including some solid takedown defense. Du Plessis was switching stances, trying to find an opening, but Sean was on point. Nice right hand from Du Plessis, then a counter from Sean ... then Du Plessis started to get his legs involved. One minute to go ... Sean started to empty his gas tank, landing big overhand shots down the stretch. It was a wild final 10 seconds, but Sean appeared to be in the driver’s seat. 10-9 Sean on our unoffical scorecard. Round three will more than likely be the deciding factor.

Final result: Du Plessis def. Strickland via split decision — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

