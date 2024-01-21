With UFC 297 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and streaking contender Dricus Du Plessis, a co-headliner featuring an interim women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, and a featherweight clash involving dangerous contenders Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company CEO, Dana White.

