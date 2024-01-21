With UFC 297 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
On a night that featured a main event clash between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and streaking contender Dricus Du Plessis, a co-headliner featuring an interim women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, and a featherweight clash involving dangerous contenders Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.
The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company CEO, Dana White.
For complete UFC 297 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...