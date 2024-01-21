Dricus Du Plessis pushed his UFC record to 7-0 last night (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, outlasting Sean Strickland in the main event to win the undisputed UFC middleweight title. The co-headliner saw Raquel Pennington deliver a five-round beatdown over Mayra Bueno Silva to capture the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight strap (RECAP HERE).

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 297 showcased a collection of high-level contests resulting in devastating knockouts and submissions. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Flyweight veteran Jimmy Flick sparked the “Prelims” undercard with a comeback submission over Malcolm Gordon (watch HERE)

Jasmine Jasudavicius shockingly out-landed Priscila Cachoeira 326-26 before stopping the Brazilian fighter with a third-round submission

English prospect Sam Patterson moved up to welterweight in his second Octagon fight and took out Canadian Yohan Lainesse with a first-round choke (highlights HERE)

Mike Malott saw a potential decision win slip through his hands when Neil Magny pulled off a huge comeback TKO win (watch HERE)

Gillian Robertson scored her ninth career UFC finish with a blistering second-round TKO finish over veteran Polyana Viana

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 297 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland

Performance of the Night: Jasmine Jasudavicius

Performance of the Night: Gillian Robertson

