 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Neil Magny shocks Mike Malott with incredible comeback TKO | UFC 297

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Neil Magny pulled off an incredible upset win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, stunning rising welterweight prospect Mike Malott with a comeback third-round TKO (punches).

This was a chance for Malott to perform on a PPV card in front of his own Canadian crowd and attempt to rise the rankings in a stacked UFC welterweight division. Standing in his way was Magny, who has become the quintessential gatekeeper at 170 pounds. If Malott could get past Magny then he would likely have a ranking next to his name after this weekend.

While Malott looked strong over the course of the first two rounds he eventually dropped the ball in the third. The action was along the cage as Malott tried to grab a standing guillotine choke. Magny picked Malott up and slammed him to the ground. From there, Magny went to work with some solid ground-and-pound and constant pressure.

Eventually, Malott’s gas tank failed him and he was no longer able to defend shots. Magny rained down heavy punches and eventually forced the referee’s hand with seconds left in the fight. It was an incredible comeback performance and a finish by Magny that will keep him in the welterweight top 15.

Check out the final moments below:

LIVE! Watch UFC 297 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297’s “no good” co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes’ vacated Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

For complete UFC 297 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 297 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Strickland vs. Du Plessis

View all 53 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania