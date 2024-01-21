Neil Magny pulled off an incredible upset win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, stunning rising welterweight prospect Mike Malott with a comeback third-round TKO (punches).

This was a chance for Malott to perform on a PPV card in front of his own Canadian crowd and attempt to rise the rankings in a stacked UFC welterweight division. Standing in his way was Magny, who has become the quintessential gatekeeper at 170 pounds. If Malott could get past Magny then he would likely have a ranking next to his name after this weekend.

While Malott looked strong over the course of the first two rounds he eventually dropped the ball in the third. The action was along the cage as Malott tried to grab a standing guillotine choke. Magny picked Malott up and slammed him to the ground. From there, Magny went to work with some solid ground-and-pound and constant pressure.

Eventually, Malott’s gas tank failed him and he was no longer able to defend shots. Magny rained down heavy punches and eventually forced the referee’s hand with seconds left in the fight. It was an incredible comeback performance and a finish by Magny that will keep him in the welterweight top 15.

Check out the final moments below:

MIKE MALOTT GASSES OUT AND NEIL MAGNY COMPLETES THE COMEBACK #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/ApDyNW64wh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 21, 2024

