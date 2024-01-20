Priscila Cachoeira did it again!

Brazil’s “Zombie Girl” has a reputation — and despite being one of very few women capable of delivering one-punch knockouts — it’s not for any particular prowess. Rather, Cachoeira has a consistent and well-deserved reputation for cheating in the cage more than just about anyone in recent mixed martial arts (MMA) memory.

Do you have any idea how much you have to cheat in MMA to standout for cheating? Everyone cheats! Even the most casual fans know that every fight starts with a free eye poke or quick cup check. Points are seldom taken and disqualifications rarely handed out, because a wee bit of cheating is part of MMA’s fabric.

Even UFC’s best ringside announcer can’t stand it.

This is the sport that evolved from “No Holds Barred,” remember? For Cachoeira to cheat enough to separate herself from the pack is almost impressive.

Last time out, Cachoeira was accused of trying to pull her opponent’s top off. That bout also saw Cachoeira desperately grab fences and fish hook in an attempt to overcome a severe grappling disadvantage. It didn’t work, but at least Cachoeira didn’t viciously gouge her opponent’s eyes.

She did that in 2021.

Jasmine Jasudavicius came prepared for battle earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297. She managed not to get fouled too egregiously, mostly because Cachoeira was forced to spend every ounce of her energy avoiding strikes and submissions from positions like mount, back mount and crucifix. Cachoeira did manage to cheat by forcing a last-second change of weight class, but at least that “oopsie” cost her 30 percent of her purse, directly into Jasudavicius’ pocket.

Paulo Costa would be proud?

Jasmine Jasudavicius beats the life out of Priscila Cachoeira and then taps her with a D’Arce choke

pic.twitter.com/9RF3qhNWng — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 21, 2024

Nevertheless, the fight itself proved to be a bit karmic. Jasudavicius set records at her opponent’s expense, landing an unending salvo of ground strikes for most of 14 minutes. The dominance and damage was so extensive that all three judges awarded Jasudavicius a 10-8 in the first frame. No consensus was found in the second, but that’s because one of the judges submitted an ultra rare 10-7 scorecard.

We won’t go into that ...

To add further insult to injury, Jasudavicius locked up a d’arce choke late in the third to seal the deal just before the final bell. Cachoeira didn’t manage to survive to hear those absurd scorecards read, but she did absorb a ridiculous 326 strikes from her opponent in the process per UFC Stats — an even 300 more than Cachoeira landed.

Jasmine Jasudavicius chokes out Priscila Cachoeira (2024)



@UFC pic.twitter.com/5PTchMZXPI — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) January 21, 2024

That’s the highest strike differential in women’s Bantamweight history, a weight class the fight wasn’t supposed to take place in. It’s also the second gnarly statistical beatdown that Cachoeira has endured, and the first resulted in a fired referee. “Zombie Girl” is developing quite the unusual reputation, but don’t expect UFC to take action.

We’ll just strap in for the next wild ride in three-to-six months. Par for the course, sadly.

