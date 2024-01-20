 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Gillian Robertson smashes Polyana Viana with vicious TKO stoppage | UFC 297

By Dan Hiergesell
Gillian Robertson got back in the women’s strawweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, when “Savage” put a brutal stop to Brazilian veteran Polyana Viana with a second-round TKO (punches).

Viana’s crisp striking was on display early on, but it didn’t take Robertson long to move inside and score a timely takedown. The Canadian fighter worked hard to try to lock up one of her patented armbar submissions, but Viana’s armbar defense looked sensational. It saved her from an early defeat in the first and allowed her to come back out in the second.

Unfortunately, Viana’s takedown defense was not on point. Robertson was able to gain top control yet again. This time around, “Savage” put her hopes of a submission finish on hold and started to batter Viana with heavy ground-and-pound. Viana covered up and the referee eventually stepped in for the stoppage.

Robertson, 28, is now 3-1 in her last four Octagon appearances with all three of those wins being finishes. The former flyweight has always had a hard time getting over the hill to enter title contention, but maybe 2024 is her year. After all, “Savage” has now finished nine out of her 10 total UFC wins. That’s exactly what the promotion is looking for.

