By Dan Hiergesell
Sam Patterson made good on his second Octagon appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, when the English prospect stopped Canadian welterweight Yohan Lainesse with an impressive first round submission (rear-naked choke).

Patterson’s UFC debut ended with a 75-second knockout loss to lightweight Yanal Ashmoz so he desperately needed to impress this time around. He was moving up to 170 pounds, but at 6’3” he was still bigger than Lainesse. Patterson used his length early to land some crisp jabs. Lainesse scored a few counter punches when Patterson left his chin up, but “The Future” at the punches well.

Patterson switched up his attack against the cage and ended up snapping Lainesse down to the canvas with a choke attempt. Lainesse defended the hands, but it allowed Patterson to take his back. That’s where Patterson ended the fight with a quick and powerful rear-naked choke finish. It was the perfect way to put a debut knockout loss in the rearview.

