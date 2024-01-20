 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jimmy Flick shakes off beating, pulls off huge comeback submission | UFC 297

By Dan Hiergesell
Flyweight veteran Jimmy Flick scored his first Octagon win since 2020 earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, stopping Malcolm Gordon with a second-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Flick was coming off back-to-back knockout losses so his chin was going to be one of the biggest questions of this “Prelims” opener. Luckily for Flick his chin held up in the early going, but that didn’t stop Gordon from scoring a takedown and landing massive ground-and-pound for a major portion of the first round. Flick threatened with a tight triangle choke off his back only to have Gordon wiggle free and score more top time.

Flick looked to regroup after a disappointing first round, but Gordon was hot on his trail to begin the second. “X” landed a collection of powerful shots on the feet that had Flick in serious trouble. Flick covered up and bought some time to sneakily score an outside single leg takedown. That allowed “Brick” to take control on the ground and use his slick grappling to snap in an arm-triangle choke and force Gordon to tap.

Check out the final moments below:

