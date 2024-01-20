Elle Brooke captured her first championship belt earlier today (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at Misfits Boxing 12 live on DAZN from Leeds, England, stopping champion AJ Bunker with a third-round knockout.

Brooke, who is widely known for her OnlyFans account, brought a 3-1 record into the ring today as she took her biggest step up in competition. Neither social media influencer is going to make a real run at a women’s boxing title anytime soon, but Bunker was the defending champion and coming off a win over Arabella del Busso to claim the super bantamweight title her last time out.

The fight was a pretty good back-and-forth affair before the action hit the third round. That’s when Brooke launched a perfectly-timed right hand as Bunker moved inside. The punch landed flush and crumbled Bunker like she was a crash test dummy. The referee immediately stepped in to wave the fight off. It was pretty vicious.

Check out the finish in the above video player.

Related Brooke Buries Broke Kingpyn For Bilking Boxers

Again, these social media fights are nothing to write home about, but this finish was impressive nonetheless. Very few fighters in women’s boxing possess one-punch stopping power, let alone an OnlyFans model who does this part-time. It was a great outing for Brooke who will look to defend her new title for the first time later in 2024.

For complete Misfits Boxing 12 results and coverage click HERE.