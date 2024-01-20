The same fake Logan Paul who got choked out by Nate Diaz in the streets of New Orleans last year was knocked out cold earlier today (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at Misfits Boxing 12 live on DAZN from Leeds, England.

Rodney Peterson, better known as “Not Logan Paul,” is famous for his social media presence and looking pretty similar to the real Logan Paul. Peterson became more famous after he ran into Diaz outside the Misfits Boxing 6 event in New Orleans, La., back in April 2023. Chaos broke out and Diaz ended up sleeping the fake Logan Paul with a relatively easy guillotine choke.

On Saturday, Peterson strapped on some boxing gloves and was featured in a middleweight matchup with Tristan Hamm as part of the Misfits Boxing 12 main card. The fake Logan Paul was the betting underdog and clearly outmatched from the opening bell, which allowed Hamm to move in pretty quickly and secure a devastating finish.

After landing a vicious combination along the ropes that left Peterson in a tizzy, Hamm came back and connected with a ridiculous right hand followed by an uppercut. “Not Logan Paul” went crashing to the canvas and couldn’t get up. It was another moment in time in which the social media influencer was left looking up at the stars.

