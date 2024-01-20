 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cursed again? Drake puts Strickland on the hot seat, bets $700,000 on UFC champ | UFC 297

By Dan Hiergesell
Drake will be attendance at UFC 297 later this evening (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to watch his massive $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland play out in real-time.

The millionaire rapper has made a habit out of betting big on UFC fights. Sometimes Drake wins, other times he falls flat on his face and loses a large chunk of change. This weekend, UFC is staging its first major PPV event of 2024 in Drake’s own backyard of Toronto. There’s no chance Drizzy would ever miss that, which is why he’ll reportedly be front and center to watch the action live.

This time around, Drake is anteing up $700,000 and picking Sean Strickland to defend his UFC middleweight title in a main event grudge match against South-African contender Dricus Du Plessis. It’s a gutsy wager considering the betting odds are almost even and the fact that Du Plessis is 6-0 with five finishes since joining UFC back in 2020.

Should Strickland be able to ward off “Stillknocks” in the main event of the evening Drake will walk away with a payout just shy of $1.4 million. That includes his $700,000 wager, but it’s still a massive payout for the UFC gambler.

Check out the official bet slip below:

Drake won’t be the only fight fan putting money down on UFC 297 later tonight on PPV. To check out some up-to-date odds and sneaky plays, click HERE for a complete UFC 297 betting guide.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297’s “no good” co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes’ vacated Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

