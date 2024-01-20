 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LIVE Misfits 12 results, streaming influencer boxing updates | Ed Matthews vs. Mystery Opponent

Your Saturday afternoon dosage of internet famous people trying combat sports

By Cory Braiterman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

This afternoon (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024), Misfits Boxing kicks off their 2024 schedule with a packed card full of people who make videos and other content plying their hand at the sport of boxing. Coming to you LIVE from Leeds, England, with a 2 p.m. ET start time, it’s the 12th installment of Misfits & DAZN X Series boxing.

Watch Misfits X DAZN 12 here

Check out the relatively tame weigh-ins and interviews from yesterday right here. Fortunately, all we saw was some smack talk (and a pair of women in thongs if you consider that scandalous), rather than one competitor throwing pork meat products on their Muslim opponent or someone getting put through a table.

The main event features Ed Matthews, fresh off of a first-round knockout of Swarmz back in October. He is back in the squared circle to face off against an unknown, mystery opponent. In the co-main event, we’ve got a 125-lb title match between current champion, AJ Bunker, and challenger, Elle Brooke.

Misfits 12 Boxing Quick Results:

160 lbs.: Ed Matthews vs. Mystery Opponent
125 lbs.: AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke
170 lbs.: Ashley Raksu vs. OJ Rose
185 lbs: Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul
245 lbs.: Chase DeMoor vs. Minikon
135 lbs.: Small Spartan J vs. Fox The G
155 lbs.: Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista
210 lbs.: Myles Raksu vs. DTG
140 lbs.: Most Wanted vs. Joey Knight

Misfits 12 Boxing Full Play-By-Play and Results:

Ed Matthews vs.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke for the X Series women’s middleweight belt

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Ashley Raksu vs. OJ Rose

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

Chase DeMoor vs. Minikon

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

For the latest and greatest boxing-related news and notes click here. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania