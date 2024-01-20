Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) event season TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 20) with a top-heavy card from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. UFC 297’s main event will feature the bad blood battle between Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, putting his belt on the line for the first time ever against surging 185-pound South African contender, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297’s co-main event, No. 2-seeded contender, Raquel Pennington, will lock horns with trash-talking Brazilian finisher, Mayra Bueno Silva, for Amanda Nunes’ vacated women’s Bantamweight belt. We’ve got Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

UFC 297 ESPN+ 'PRELIMS' PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

115 lbs.: Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Round one: Both whiff with their first punches. Viana firing counters, lands a body kick. Robertson changes levels and spins her down into half guard via single-leg. One minute in. Robertson looking to isolate Viana’s left arm and set up a kimura. Straight armbar now, loses it two minutes in. Looking to pass, unable so far. Robetson pops her with a pair of elbows and uses the distraction to move to mount, then the back with two minutes to go.

Robertson quickly cinches up the arm triangle and this looks deep. Impressive defense from Viana to survive and Robertson goes back to chasing back mount. One hook in. Back to mount with a minute to go, and when Viana tries to sweep, Robertson wraps up an armbar. Viana stacks, then slams her way out. Robertson quickly scrambles to her feet. 10-9 Robetson.

Round two: Low kick from Robertson. Viana launching punching flurries. She stiff-arms Robertson away to deny the first level change. Solid left hand from Robertson, who runs the pipe for another single-leg takedown a minute in. On top in half guard. She quickly moves to the back, landing punches. Another arm triangle, no dice, elbows instead before retaking the back and flattening Viana out. Robertson piling up right hands two minutes in. Looking for the RNC, then back to elbows. Two minutes to go.

Viana covering up and Robertson just ramps up the right hands to force the stoppage.

Final result: Robertson def. Viana by TKO (punches) — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

170 lbs.: Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Round one: Patterson keeping his distance and trying to jab. Lainesse falls short with a right hand. One minute in. Solid counters from Patterson, who eats a solid right cross. Lainesse tries to capitalize and takes him to the fence, only for Patterson to grab a front headlock and snap him down to his knees. Looking for the back, one hook in. Patterson hunting the RNC and quickly sneaks his forearm under Lainesse’s chin to force a frantic tap.

Final result: Patterson def. Lainesse by submission (rear-naked choke) — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

135 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Round one: Cachoeira throwing heat right off the bat, clubbing Jasudavicius with a left hand. Jasudavicius changes levels, absorbing a knee but bullying Cachoeira to the mat. Cachoeira looks for a leg as Jasudavicius tries to secure a better position, ultimately settling for half guard. One minute in. Now Jasudavicius postures up and takes side control. Moving to mount and landing punches as he does. Now the back and she’s got Cachoeira flattened out as she unloads. Back to mount. Hard elbow by Jasudavicius. Posturing up to fire off a barrage of punches. Two minutes to go.

Cachoeira trying to hold Jasudavicius close and keep her from posturing but eating plenty of shots anyway. Jasudavicius just mauling her from the top. One minute to go. Continuing to methodically beat the stuffing out of Cachoeira. This continues until the bell. 10-7 Jasudavicius.

Round two: Cachoeira loading up on the right uppercut to try and scare Jasudavicius off. She lands a couple leg kicks, then gets put on her butt by a clean straight right. Jasudavicius follows her down into half guard and gets back to relentlessly punching her. One minute in. Jasudavicius quickly retakes mount. Playing tight on top. Two minutes in. Back to side control, swatting away with left hands. Not quite as consistent a barrage as in the first right. Cachoeira turns into or and Jasudavicius wraps up a d’arce. It looks deep, but she loses it with two minutes to go.

Elbows from Jasudavicius, then a much deeper d’arce. This looks airtight but Cachoeira’s not going out. She pops out with a minute to go and Jasudavicius goes back to abusing her from mount instead. She continues doing damage until the bell. 10-8 Jasudavicius.

Round three: Cachoeira looking for jabs as she plods forward. She catches Jasudavicius with an uppercut and denies the first takedown attempt. Jasudavicius circling and throwing front kicks. Nice straight right a minute in, then another. She slips and eats some solid punches. Cachoeira still wading after her and throwing. She sprawls on a shot, eats a knee. Trading punches as Jasudavicius wades into the clinch, then separates. Another good sprawl two minutes in. Jasudavicius sprints after her and gets tossed aside, eating a huge punch as she does, but powers through to drag her into side control. Right to the crucifix, dropping punches. North-south with two minutes to go.

Shin to the neck by Jasudavicius as she continues to pound away. Attacking the body now. One minute to go. Cachoeira turns and Jasudavicius wraps up the d’arce again, this time forcing a tap to end one of the most one-sided fights in recent memory.

Final result: Jasudavicius def. Cachoeira by submission (d’arce choke)

125 lbs.: Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

Round one: Gordon coming out hot behind the jab. He catches Flick ducking with an uppercut, stops the next shot, then takes him to the fence. Flick tries a head-and-arm throw, which Gordon avoids before slamming him into side control. Flick quickly regains guard. Gordon postures up for some hard shots but opens himself up for a triangle. Flick trying to tighten it up as Gordon continues to swat him. Gordon stacking, lands a good elbow. He finally pops his head free and continues to land ground-and-pound. Flick trying to use the fence to stand, Gordon snuffs it out with two minutes to go.

Gordon continuing to pound away with punches and elbows. One minute to go. Flick just can’t get a scramble going as Gordon works him over. When he makes a bit of progress, Gordon latches onto a guillotine. It looks incredibly tight, but Flick somehow sweeps into top half guard and clamps down on a Von Flue choke. Gordon saved by the bell. 10-9 Gordon.

Round two: Low kick from Flick, combo from Gordon. Gordon pushing forward with volume, shrugging off a left hook to buzz Flick against the fence. Gordon putting it on him as Flick covers up and retreats. Just as Flick seems to be crumbling, a reactive takedown puts him on top, where he threatens the back before wrapping up an arm triangle. This one’s abominably deep and there’s the tap.

Final result: Flick def. Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

