Bad blood timeline: How did Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis become a rivalry? | UFC 297

By Dan Hiergesell
One of the most unexpected rivalries in recent memory will unfold later tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, when Sean Strickland puts his UFC middleweight title on the line against surging contender, Dricus Du Plessis.

While this isn’t the most star-studded main event matchup of the year, it’s still a fascinating clash of styles and a rivalry that has taken the combat sports world by storm. Before Strickland and Du Plessis finally settle their beef inside of the cage tonight on PPV, let’s take a look back at how we got here in the first place.

UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference

The Backstory

In case you forgot, it was never supposed to be Strickland vs. Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title. After Du Plessis captured a TKO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 back in July 2023 the promotion tried making a quick turnaround to book “DDP” vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Australia. It was supposed to be one of the biggest grudge matches of the year, but Du Plessis declined the fight offer due to a nagging injury and limited time to train.

UFC brass were not happy with Du Plessis’ decision to wait for his title shot so they called on Strickland to fill in. That presented Strickland with the opportunity of a lifetime: to fight Adesanya for the undisputed UFC middleweight crown. Shockingly, Strickland turned in one of the biggest upsets in UFC title fight history and sent “Last Stylebender” packing with a rather dominant unanimous decision win.

The rest is history.

The Comment

While Strickland and Du Plessis are two of the more confident and outspoken middleweights on the UFC roster today they didn’t share much of a hatred for one another when their UFC 297 fight was announced. It wasn’t until a “2024 Seasonal Press Conference“ hosted by UFC the week of UFC 296 that their feud was forged.

Strickland was on stage talking his normal trash when he started to get into it with Du Plessis. Things eventually got out of hand and Du Plessis made an ill-advised comment about Strickland’s abusive father. The remark immediately struck a nerve with Strickland, who is usual stoic when opponents throw him shade.

This, however, was something different. Strickland has experience with child abuse and the comment essentially left him seething with hatred.

The Brawl

Things got even worse a few days following the “2024 Seasonal Press Conference” when Strickland and Du Plessis attended UFC 296 in Las Vegas. UFC CEO, Dana White, inexplicably sat Strickland and DDP just a few rows from each other in the crowd. It was only a matter of time before Strickland lost his nerve and decided to take action against “Stillknocks.”

After UFC aired a promo for Strickland vs. Du Plessis during the UFC 296 broadcast the camera cut to the two fighters in the crowd. A few things were said and before everyone knew it Strickland was jumping over chairs and brawling with Du Plessis. Nobody was seriously hurt, but it was a wild moment that turned their UFC 297 matchup into a must-watch affair.

UFC took full advantage of the opportunity and released a HD version of the melee following UFC 296’s PPV main card.

The Final Chapter

Despite Strickland threatening to stab Du Plessis if he got out of hand at Thursday’s UFC 297 press conference their feud has subdued quite a bit during fight week. The two middleweights even crossed paths on UFC “Embedded” and cordially shook hands (see HERE).

Luckily for fight fans, there will be no love lost when the cage door shuts Saturday night and Strickland puts his 185-pound title on the line for the very first time. The betting odds are almost even so fight fans can expect a back-and-forth affair from the opening bell. Regardless of who ends up winning, we’ll finally get some closure on the unexpected Strickland vs. Du Plessis rivalry.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297's "no good" co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes' vacated Bantamweight belt.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

