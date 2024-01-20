The biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion in the world returns with its first major pay-per-view of 2024 later tonight (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) as UFC 297 goes down live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will feature two title fights and a collection of high-octane matchups.

Atop UFC 297’s PPV card will be a middleweight grudge match between current champion Sean Strickland and top contender Dricus Du Plessis. It isn’t the most fascinating matchup on paper, but the two middleweights have done a good job of creating tension and bad blood entering the promotion’s first major event of the year. Add in the fact that the winner of this main event could headline UFC 300 this April against Israel Adesanya and it becomes a must watch.

UFC 297 will also see a new women’s bantamweight champion crowned as veterans Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva battle it out for the vacant title left behind by Amanda Nunes. Pennington has fought for a UFC title once before, but she came up short against the aforementioned “Lioness.” Silva, on the other hand, has turned in a 3-0 (1 NC) record since returning to 135 pounds back in 2022 and looks ready to takeover where Nunes left off.

Ahead of Saturday’s exciting UFC 297 card, company CEO, Dana White, has released the always-entertaining “Cold Open” video preview, which is narrated by actor Ron Perlman. It covers all of the build up to Strickland’s showdown with Du Plessis — including their UFC 296 brawl — and a lot more.

