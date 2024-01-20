UFC 297 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Strickland vs. Du Plessis

UFC 297 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) with the promotion’s first pay-per-view (PPV) show of the New Year, featuring a bad blood Middleweight showdown between division kingpin, Sean Strickland, looking to silence (or stab?) budding South African rival, Dricus Du Plessis, in the ESPN+ headliner. In UFC 297’s “no good” PPV co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender, Raquel Pennington, will lock horns with the No. 3-seeded Mayra Bueno Silva for Amanda Nunes’ vacated women’s Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more! UFC 297’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (ESPN will simulcast the “late” portion at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+). Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

IT’S A CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 297 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 297’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN+/ESPN — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

