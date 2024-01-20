UFC 297 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis middleweight championship title fight tops the UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) main card on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 20) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a five-round showdown to kick off the promotion’s 2024 PPV fight campaign. The UFC 297 co-main event — also scheduled for five, five-minute rounds — features former women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington taking on surging Brazilian bruiser Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant 135-pound strap. Well-traveled UFC veterans Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, and Arnold Allen will also see PPV action this weekend in “Hogtown.”

UFC 297’s five-fight PPV main card gets underway TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET, starting with the featherweight mashup between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev. Get complete UFC 297 PPV main card LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 297 preliminary undercard bouts streaming on ESPNN and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC 297 action at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Strickland vs. Du Plessis.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 297 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 297 PPV MAIN CARD PLAY-BY-PLAY:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.