Dana White sets new timeline for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight, reveals Tom Aspinall ‘raring and ready to go’

The UFC heavyweight division is stuck in a holding pattern.

You can blame the untimely injury to current 265-pound champion Jon Jones, who blew out his pectoral muscle and forced the cancelation of his Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 295 last Nov. in New York. In his absence, Tom Aspinall captured the interim title by defeating Sergei Pavlovich in “The Big Apple,” putting him in line to face the winner of Jones vs. Miocic later this year.

So what’s the latest on “Bones?”

“Healing up, looking good, Jon Jones-Stipe ... summer,” UFC CEO White told Sportsnet.ca. “Tom Aspinall, he’s raring and ready to go. He’ll fight before that fight, he’ll fight either one of those guys in that fight, he doesn’t care, he’s ready to go and ready to prove he’s the best heavyweight in the world.”

Aspinall will be kept on ice until further notice.

The decision to bench Aspinall defeats the purpose of awarding him an interim title.

The entire point of creating a substitute strap is to keep the division (and its top contenders) moving in the absence of a champion. Then again, the promotion has always played fast and loose with its championship rules, stripping some fighters while giving others the chance to retain their titles. I guess two belts will look good on the UFC poster for Aspinall’s next fight.

When that happens remains to be seen.