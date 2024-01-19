The bad blood between archrivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will probably never die. No matter what they might say or do, it seems like Jones and Cormier are destined to be enemies forever.

Despite seemingly burying the hatchet in early 2023, Jones and Cormier are back at it again in the new year. That’s because “DC” recently commented on leaked private messages from 2014 in which UFC president, Dana White, badmouthed Jones over contract negotiations by calling him a “scumbag” and saying “f—k that punk.” Cormier essentially supported White’s previous comments and went as far as calling Jones a “bad employee.”

Jones, who has found it difficult to stay out of trouble in the past, is trying to do better as a professional athlete and one of the faces of the promotion. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion didn’t enjoy what Cormier had to say about White’s leaked messages and decided to fire back at his old rival. Funny enough, Jones seemed to be more upset with Cormier’s comments than what White texted back in 2014.

Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

“Never let a ‘bad employee’ beat you up and take everything from you twice,” Jones wrote via Twitter. “It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently.”

Remember, Jones has bested Cormier twice inside of the Octagon. Their first meeting came at UFC 182 all the way back in 2015. Jones did more than enough to hand “DC” his first professional loss via unanimous decision. Their second meeting came in 2017 at UFC 214, in which Jones stopped Cormier with a brutal third-round head kick knockout. However, Jones eventually tested positive for banned substances and his victory was overturned to a No Contest.

Cormier, who is one of the most competitive and accomplished fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, simply can’t let go of the fact that Jones was and will always be the better fighter. We’re not sure if “DC” was trying to throw any shade Jones’ way for supporting White’s texts from 10 years ago, but it sure seems like it.

At the very least, Jones felt attacked and decided to go on the offensive (again).