It's about to go DOWN in Miami The official poster for #UFC299 is here! pic.twitter.com/ch7R21AZHd

One of the biggest UFC events of 2024 just received an official fight poster and it’s pretty underwhelming to say the least.

While most fight fans are gearing up for the long-awaited UFC 300 event this coming April the promotion is set to stage UFC 299 one month prior and it’s already shaping up to be a better card. UFC 299 is set to go down on Mar. 9 from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Leading the way will be a long-awaited rematch between current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and top contender Marlon Vera. This will be the first time “Sugar” is defending his title since knocking out bantamweight great Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 late last year to claim the title. O’Malley and Vera have met once before at UFC 252 back in Aug. 2020, but it was “Chito” who walked away with a controversial TKO win.

Luckily, the fun doesn’t stop there. On top of O’Malley’s headlining rematch with Vera, UFC 299 will also feature a plethora of high-tilt, fan-friendly matchups. This includes a Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis co-main event, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, and Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong. It’s an insane lineup to say the least.

However, Friday’s official fight poster isn’t really doing UFC 299’s stacked card any justice. The artwork doesn’t even mention any of the top-tier matchups outside of the main and co-main event. With this type of talent leading a Miami card that is going to help launch UFC 300 you’d think that the UFC marketing department would have something a little better up their sleeve.

Check it out above and let us know your thoughts!

