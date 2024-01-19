Still unofficial! Dana White overrides Conor McGregor, issues disappointing comeback update — ‘Possibly Chandler ... we’ll see’

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor claims he’s coming back to fight fellow Ultimate Fighter (TUF) coach Michael Chandler in June, ballooning up to 185 pounds for his first MMA bout since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier back in summer 2021.

I guess UFC CEO Dana White didn’t get the update.

“So, McGregor will be back this year, possibly him and Chandler,” White told Sportsnet.ca. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Sounds like this prediction might come true after all.

It was right around this time last year when White and Co. first announced the McGregor-Chandler booking for TUF 31, with the pair set to collide at the end of the season. First it was set for welterweight, then down to lightweight, and eventually back up to middleweight.

“Notorious,” now 35, has not won a fight in over four years.

There has been no official explanation as to why McGregor — who once blamed USADA for “keeping him from his livelihood” — is still sidelined without an Octagon return date. Perhaps the promotion has something sneaky planned for UFC 300 in April.

Or maybe “Mystic Mac” is more interested in playing the waiting game.