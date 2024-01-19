Live: Misfits Boxing 12 weigh ins results video feat. Ed Matthews and his ‘mystery opponent’

We’re just one day away from the Misfits Boxing 12 event at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, which airs LIVE on DAZN this Sat. (Jan. 20) and features one of the more unusual main events in recent memory: Ed Matthews fighting a “mystery opponent.”

Misfits mainstays Elle Brooke and Not Logan Paul will also compete.

The Misfits Boxing 12 main card starts at 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) with Matthews making his ring walk around 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on the duration of the undercard fights. The promotion will also offer a free countdown show on its YouTube channel.

Here is the complete Misfits Boxing lineup:

Ed Matthews vs. Mystery Opponent

AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke

Ashley Raksu vs. OJ Rose

Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul

Small Spartan J vs. Fox The G

Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista

Chase DeMoor vs. Minikon

Myles Raksu vs. DTG

Most Wanted vs. Joey Knight

MMAmania.com will have live results and play-by-play updates for all the Misfits Boxing 12 action on Sat. afternoon, so be sure to come pre-game before the start of UFC 297!