Live: Misfits Boxing 12 weigh ins results video feat. Ed Matthews and his ‘mystery opponent’

We’re just one day away from the Misfits Boxing 12 event at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, which airs LIVE on DAZN this Sat. (Jan. 20) and features one of the more unusual main events in recent memory: Ed Matthews fighting a “mystery opponent.”
Misfits mainstays Elle Brooke and Not Logan Paul will also compete.
The Misfits Boxing 12 main card starts at 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) with Matthews making his ring walk around 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on the duration of the undercard fights. The promotion will also offer a free countdown show on its YouTube channel.
Here is the complete Misfits Boxing lineup:
Ed Matthews vs. Mystery Opponent
AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke
Ashley Raksu vs. OJ Rose
Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul
Small Spartan J vs. Fox The G
Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista
Chase DeMoor vs. Minikon
Myles Raksu vs. DTG
Most Wanted vs. Joey Knight
MMAmania.com will have live results and play-by-play updates for all the Misfits Boxing 12 action on Sat. afternoon, so be sure to come pre-game before the start of UFC 297!
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...