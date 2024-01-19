‘White’ rabbit missing from UFC 300 lineup after canceled returns of Ronda Rousey and ‘pushing 50’ Brock Lesnar

UFC matchmakers reportedly have “a rabbit in their hat they’re working on.”

Hopefully it doesn’t suffocate before UFC CEO Dana White can reach in and grab it, because the promotion is inching closer to its landmark UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event on April 13 in Las Vegas and still does not have a five-round main event.

UFC 300 is shaping up to be a great card (see it here), but it’s hardly the “insane” lineup White teased late last year. We’re also missing that much-ballyhooed “super fight” that recently landed in White’s lap (and doesn’t include Conor McGregor).

In addition, fans hoping for the returns of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, ex-welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre, or former heavyweight kingpin Brock Lesnar are going to be disappointed because those calls were never made.

“Ronda’s not coming back,” White told Sportsnet.ca. “GSP’s not coming back. Brock Lesnar’s like 45 years old or pushing 50. None of those calls were made. I don’t think there’s going to be anything out of left field. This is just going to be a type of card we’ve never done before. Every fight is a must-see fight.”

Rousey turns 37 in just a few weeks, while St-Pierre will celebrate his 43rd birthday in May. As for Lesnar, he turns 47 in July. That will make him the same age as Randy Couture was back when “The Natural” fought Lyoto Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011.

White is expected to make a new UFC 300 fight card announcement in the wake of UFC 297 this weekend in Toronto. Dricus Du Plessis fights Sean Strickland for the middleweight strap and former 185-pound titleholder, Israel Adesanya, is expected to be cageside.

Stay tuned.