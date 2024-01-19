Hatchet buried? Sean Strickland blames ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for Dricus Du Plessis bad blood | UFC 297

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland went crazy during UFC 296 and attacked Dricus Du Plessis in the stands, then later threatened to “stab” the No. 2-ranked title contender if he got out of line during the UFC 297 press conference.

But hey, it wasn't personal!

In fact, Strickland and Du Plessis may have been the best of friends if not for the troublesome antics of current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, who brought up “Tarzan’s” troubled past during the promotion’s seasonal presser.

“Here’s the thing, it was never f****** personal,” Strickland during the UFC 297 press conference (watch it here). “You had the cuck Sean O’Malley say some stupid s*** he knows nothing about. I go hard on everybody. You don’t think I deserve some s***? I go hard on all you motherf******. I’m proud of the motherf******. You don’t see me lose character often, this motherf***** got me there.”

Du Plessis is no stranger to triggered champions.

“Here’s the thing about Dricus, he ain’t f****** Izzy — Dricus likes to fight,” Strickland continued. “He likes to fight and he’s a hell of a fight. Do you know what that means? We’re going to be d*** to d***, nipple to nipple in that range f****** fighting. I hope after we’re done, win or lose, we’re f****** bloody and we put on a show for you f****** guys. Applaud him and encourage him. Because we want a f****** war!”

UFC 297 takes place this Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The winner of Strickland vs. Du Plessis could move on to face former 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya, who will be seated cageside in “Hogtown,” later this year.

