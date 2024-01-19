Jon Jones is still on X (formerly Twitter) choppin’ it up with his fans.

The UFC heavyweight champion, former light heavyweight champion, and top G.O.A.T. contender hit the social media network last night (Thursday, January 19th) to promote an appearance in New Jersey and celebrate 3 million followers.

He responded to controversial 2014 texts from UFC bosses calling him a ‘punk’ and a ‘douche’ by admitting he was “an a—hole, young, and immature.” Things are great with the promotion now, he added. He even revealed the UFC had asked him about fighting at UFC 300!

This morning, he’s logged back on and is responding to more Jones-related news.

Khamzat Chimaev stop it, don’t let people ask you those questions. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 19, 2024

“Khamzat Chimaev stop it, don’t let people ask you those questions,” he wrote in one tweet.

Chimaev recently said a dream fight of his would be a scrap with “Bones.” Khamzat reasoned that he trained with Alexander Gustafsson, who gave Jones a good fight in 2013. So that makes him think he has a chance against Jones.

“No time for the bullshit,” Jones tweeted. “I mind my business ... When you’re injured it’s all flattering.”

The heavyweight champion then responded to haters in the comments who accused him of ducking interim champ Tom Aspinall (fair enough) and ... Stipe Miocic?

“Let me heal and give me some jelly ranchers,” Jones wrote. “Man, I miss these questions. This is what happens when the expectations are high, even after injury. Nothing’s ever good enough.”

“There’s a whole generation wanting to see me do it again, I get it,” he concluded.

There’s a whole generation wanting to see me do it again, I get it — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 19, 2024

The worst-kept secret in MMA is that Jones plans on retiring after beating Stipe Miocic and establishing credentials at heavyweight that he believes will end the G.O.A.T. debate. In that way, the Aspinall pressure could work: if enough people say Jon’s legacy will be tainted if he doesn’t unify the belts, maybe he’ll stick around and take out one last generation of fighters.

Unfortunately for those who’d love to see that, Jones seems largely unphased by the day-to-day s— talk surrounding the sport.

“What I refuse to do is be like a lot of these other fighters who stuck around too long,” he explained back on January 9th. “That just won’t happen. Your boy Bones Jones over here, despite what a lot of people may like to think. I’ve set myself up pretty well in life. I want Stipe for my resume, outside of that, I need nothing else from this sport.”

“I came, I saw, and I conquered. Facts.”