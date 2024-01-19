With the UFC 297 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 297 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound champion Sean Strickland opposite No. 2-ranked title contender Dricus Du Plessis, a five-round showdown that follows the 135-pound co-headlining contest between women’s bantamweight title challengers Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.