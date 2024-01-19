UFC 297 early weigh ins video, LIVE stream results | Strickland vs. Du Plessis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. UFC 297 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound champion Sean Strickland opposite No. 2-ranked title contender Dricus Du Plessis, a five-round showdown that follows the 135-pound co-headlining contest between women’s bantamweight title challengers Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 297 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. The promotion will also stage the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Scotiabank Arena at 5 p.m. ET. Note: Ontario Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights, but championship contests must return the exact weights, no exceptions.

Complete UFC 297 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 297 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (184)

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135) for vacant bantamweight title

170 lbs.: Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

145 lbs.: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

UFC 297 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPNN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (136) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.25)

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)

135 lbs.: Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75*)

115 lbs.: Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)

UFC 297 Early ‘Prelims’ Card On Fight Pass/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)

135 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius (133) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (133.5)

125 lbs.: Malcolm Gordon (127.5*) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.