Israel Adesanya may not be fighting this weekend (Sat. Jan. 20, 2023) at UFC 297, but he’s certainly an interested party. Sean Strickland defeated Adesanya and took his Middleweight title back in September in one of 2023’s biggest upsets, and prior to that fight, Adesanya had built up a pretty nasty rivalry with Dricus Du Plessis.
He’s quite possibly going to face the winner of their main event showdown sometime later in the year. Maybe even at UFC 300? Whatever the timeline for his return, “Stylebender” could very possibly be fighting the winner, which makes his breakdown of the match up and subsequent Du Plessis prediction all the more interesting.
Whether it’s genuine analysis from the former champion or simple wishful thinking, Strickland doesn’t want to hear any of it. At the UFC 297 presser, he took a brief moment to address Adesanya’s prediction ... or at least berate Adesanya for his performance in their UFC 293 showdown.
“Listen Izzy, the f—king guy, the f—king cringelord, the pup play himself. F—k Izzy,” Strickland said (via MMAFighting). “I could have took Izzy down and beat his ass on the ground but I chose to stand with him like a man. What did he do the whole fight? Run away like a b—ch. Izzy, shut your f—king mouth.”
Insomnia
Cedric Doumbe sold out PFL Paris in 20 minutes. The man is a genuine star!
Sold out ️ #PFLPARIS pic.twitter.com/QkV5JO7wUY— Cédric Doumbè (@CedricDoumbe) January 18, 2024
Sean Strickland’s rant at the presser has escaped beyond the usual MMA sphere, and the results are ... awkward.
“That is bullsh*t that we allow that…What are we doing?…I challenge ESPN to make a public statement about this.…are you a chicken sh*t?…this is revolting…”— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 18, 2024
- @MichaelRyanRuiz reacts to UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland’s comments on the LGBT Community.
… pic.twitter.com/3Cd1dZjNYG
Looks like this MMA fighter is a big insecure baby who likes to punch down!— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2024
Sean Strickland went on an unhinged anti-LGBTQ rant after a reporter had the audacity to ask him about…things he’s said.
Oh, and @ScotiabankArena and @ufc are apparently fine with it.
Cool! pic.twitter.com/TDO1RKqAlt
The amount of anger in the replies to this tweet is high comedy!
If you pay for a blue check I can’t take you seriously!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 17, 2024
On a related note, Alex Pereira will likely be in attendance of UFC 297.
Alex Pereira came to Toronto to support his friend Sean Strickland ❤️ #UFC297 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ZnKf1kDHSW— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 18, 2024
Conor McGregor partnering up with BKFC — who would have predicted that even two years ago?
BKFC is proud to announce our new partnership with @TheNotoriousMMA @ForgedStout beer! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/eJAVpsGMt2— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 17, 2024
Joe Pyfer and Joe Rogan review the clip of his record-breaking power punch.
Joe Pyfer shows proof that he broke Francis Ngannou’s punch record— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 18, 2024
/Joe Rogan Experience pic.twitter.com/F8TcGeFu26
Sergei Pavlovich undergoes a hardcore and freezing baptism!
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Some throwback “Stillknocks” finishes:
14 April 2018— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 17, 2024
KSW 43
Dricus scores a huge upset.
TKOs Roberto Soldić in Round 2
Win the KSW 170 title
Soldic was a highly regarded prospect. pic.twitter.com/hiFkxNTebu
14 September 2019— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 17, 2024
KSW 50
Dricus moves up to 185 again.
Defeats Joilton Santos via TKO in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/KS0CeEjWv2
14 December 2019— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 17, 2024
EFC 83
Dricus defends his EFC 185 belt.
Submits Brendan Lesar via guillotine in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/3AvZeNkDbm
An old school example of the same-side high kick landing flush.
Yoshiro Maeda KO1 Tomomi Iwama— Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) January 17, 2024
10.28.2005 | DEEP 21st Impact pic.twitter.com/qDr1CxZmDG
Liam Harrison beating the legs off his opponent:
Random Land
The force of this landslide is scary.
Midnight Music: Blues, 1961
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
