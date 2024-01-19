Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Israel Adesanya may not be fighting this weekend (Sat. Jan. 20, 2023) at UFC 297, but he’s certainly an interested party. Sean Strickland defeated Adesanya and took his Middleweight title back in September in one of 2023’s biggest upsets, and prior to that fight, Adesanya had built up a pretty nasty rivalry with Dricus Du Plessis.

He’s quite possibly going to face the winner of their main event showdown sometime later in the year. Maybe even at UFC 300? Whatever the timeline for his return, “Stylebender” could very possibly be fighting the winner, which makes his breakdown of the match up and subsequent Du Plessis prediction all the more interesting.

Whether it’s genuine analysis from the former champion or simple wishful thinking, Strickland doesn’t want to hear any of it. At the UFC 297 presser, he took a brief moment to address Adesanya’s prediction ... or at least berate Adesanya for his performance in their UFC 293 showdown.

“Listen Izzy, the f—king guy, the f—king cringelord, the pup play himself. F—k Izzy,” Strickland said (via MMAFighting). “I could have took Izzy down and beat his ass on the ground but I chose to stand with him like a man. What did he do the whole fight? Run away like a b—ch. Izzy, shut your f—king mouth.”

Cedric Doumbe sold out PFL Paris in 20 minutes. The man is a genuine star!

Sean Strickland’s rant at the presser has escaped beyond the usual MMA sphere, and the results are ... awkward.

“That is bullsh*t that we allow that…What are we doing?…I challenge ESPN to make a public statement about this.…are you a chicken sh*t?…this is revolting…”



- @MichaelRyanRuiz reacts to UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland’s comments on the LGBT Community.



… pic.twitter.com/3Cd1dZjNYG — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 18, 2024

Looks like this MMA fighter is a big insecure baby who likes to punch down!



Sean Strickland went on an unhinged anti-LGBTQ rant after a reporter had the audacity to ask him about…things he’s said.



Oh, and @ScotiabankArena and @ufc are apparently fine with it.



Cool! pic.twitter.com/TDO1RKqAlt — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2024

The amount of anger in the replies to this tweet is high comedy!

If you pay for a blue check I can’t take you seriously!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 17, 2024

On a related note, Alex Pereira will likely be in attendance of UFC 297.

Conor McGregor partnering up with BKFC — who would have predicted that even two years ago?

BKFC is proud to announce our new partnership with @TheNotoriousMMA @ForgedStout beer! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/eJAVpsGMt2 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 17, 2024

Joe Pyfer and Joe Rogan review the clip of his record-breaking power punch.

Joe Pyfer shows proof that he broke Francis Ngannou’s punch record



/Joe Rogan Experience pic.twitter.com/F8TcGeFu26 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 18, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich undergoes a hardcore and freezing baptism!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Some throwback “Stillknocks” finishes:

14 April 2018



KSW 43



Dricus scores a huge upset.



TKOs Roberto Soldić in Round 2



Win the KSW 170 title



Soldic was a highly regarded prospect. pic.twitter.com/hiFkxNTebu — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 17, 2024

14 September 2019



KSW 50



Dricus moves up to 185 again.



Defeats Joilton Santos via TKO in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/KS0CeEjWv2 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 17, 2024

14 December 2019



EFC 83



Dricus defends his EFC 185 belt.



Submits Brendan Lesar via guillotine in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/3AvZeNkDbm — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 17, 2024

An old school example of the same-side high kick landing flush.

Yoshiro Maeda KO1 Tomomi Iwama



10.28.2005 | DEEP 21st Impact pic.twitter.com/qDr1CxZmDG — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) January 17, 2024

Liam Harrison beating the legs off his opponent:

The force of this landslide is scary.

