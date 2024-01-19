Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight veterans Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will collide this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297 inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

We are entering a new era of the women’s Bantamweight division. Amanda Nunes retired on top back in June 2023, and the division is once again wide open. Interestingly, Pennington is one of the few women of that generation still thriving. The 36-year-old “Rocky” earned her second title shot on the strength of a five-fight win streak, but she faces a relative newcomer to elite competition here. Indeed, this is just Silva’s 15th professional fight, and it’s only really in her recent return to Bantamweight that she’s elevated herself to the front of the pack.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each woman:

Raquel Pennington

Record: 15-8

Key Wins: Miesha Tate (UFC 205), Irene Aldana (UFC on ESPN 4), Ketlen Vieira (UFC Vegas 57), Jessica Andrade (UFC 189), Aspen Ladd (UFC 273)

Key Losses: Amanda Nunes (UFC 224), Germaine de Randamie (UFC Fight Night 139), Holly Holm (UFC 246, UFC 184), Cat Zingano (Invicta FC 3), Jessica Andrade (UFC 171)

Keys to Victory: Pennington is a gamer. She’s never been the fastest nor most powerful woman in her division, but Pennington’s volume and boxing fundamentals have earned her victories over some of the most proven athletes at 135 pounds.

Consistency is usually the key for Pennington, and that’s certainly the case here. Bueno Silva is the more notable finishing threat; she’s certainly the heavier puncher, though both women are known to suddenly snatch up the neck. However, Bueno Silva is still a developing striker, whereas Pennington has been slugging it out at a high-level for most of a decade now.

Pennington has 25 minutes to take advantage of that experience gap. I would like to see Pennington on the front foot, hitting the body, and firing combinations to extend pocket exchanges. Over time, her superior boxing skill should make itself known, even if Bueno Silva’s power counts for more in the early goings.

Mayra Bueno Silva

Record: 10-2-1 (1)

Key Wins: Holly Holm (UFC Vegas 77)*, Lina Lansberg (UFC Vegas 69), Gillian Robertson (UFC Fight Night 137), Stephanie Egger (UFC Vegas 57)

Key Losses: Manon Fiorot (UFC Vegas 40), Maryna Moroz (UFC Fight Night 170)

Keys to Victory: Bueno Silva has a grappling background and has won most of her fights via submission. It’s her striking that’s been standing out more and more, however, as Bueno Silva has good instincts and solid pop in her shots.

There’s a reason Holm was so intent on wrestling after taking a few punches.

Bueno Silva has to take a page from Amanda Nunes’ book here and kick the unholy crap out of Pennington’s lead leg. Is there a better way to take apart a boxer’s ability to jab and build combinations then repeatedly buckle their base? Bueno Silva can disrupt Pennington’s ability to lead with calf kicks, and that will build upon her athleticism edge nicely.

Both of these women fight better on the front foot, but “Sheetara” has the power to really force the issue. She should be looking to take away the jab then advance behind hard shots, a combination that would go a long way in rendering Pennington defensive.

Bottom Line

The women’s Bantamweight belt is up for grabs!

On one hand, it has to be assumed that this is Pennington’s final chance at UFC gold. But then, who would have guessed she’d work her way back to the title after the Nunes domination nearly six years ago? One way or another, Pennington is in the best form of his career ... and that’s unlikely to last forever.

The time to capture UFC gold is right now.

As for Bueno Silva, she’s a rare new face at 135 pounds, and she already took out one of the most established contenders in the division (Holm). If she can handle Pennington as well, it’s a strong sign that the division is finally moving forward, and that the new generation of contenders is ready to hold the championship mantle.

At UFC 297, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will battle in the co-main event. Which athlete will earn the title?

