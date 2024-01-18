Surgically-repaired Jon Jones headed to UFC 300? ‘I was offered to fight’

Injuries didn’t stop Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) from trying to get Jon Jones in the UFC 300 mix.

UFC’s reigning undisputed UFC Heavyweight champion was supposed to make the first defense of his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 back in Nov. 2023. Unfortunately for “Bones,” disaster struck in the form of a torn pectoral muscle when training for the bout (watch it happen here).

As a result, the 36-year-old legend (and the top of the division) is sidelined until mid-to late-2024.

Jones recently also had surgery on his left elbow to remove some bone chips and spurs, but still received an offer to fight on the big upcoming UFC 300 show on April 13, 2024.

“I was actually called and offered to fight on the event,” Jones tweeted. “The guys said they just wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with UFC is better now than it’s ever been.”

Despite Jones adding that he’s healing quickly and has “great mobility” with his pectoral muscle (not quite full strength), he’s not ready to return that soon. Between operations, he said that the elbow was more painful because of the amount of ligaments involved. Thumping skulls with “hellbows” throughout his career led to the chips and spurs, said the doctors, according to Jones.

Oh well.

Nevertheless, “Bones” feels his overall position couldn’t be much better to start 2024.

“10 years ago, I was an asshole, young, and immature,” Jones tweeted. “Looking for more money. Fast forward, the current Heavyweight champion of the world. Probably the highest-paid athlete on the roster. Have a great relationship with UFC. God is good. Don’t give up, youngsters

“Never let a ‘bad employee’ beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently,” he added.

One Twitter user responded to Jones’ last comment slightly confused, asking if it was directed toward UFC CEO, Dana White. Nope. It was actually just a continuation of Jones’ never-ending rivalry with Daniel Cormier.

“No, that was to ‘D.C.,’” he responded.

