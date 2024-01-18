 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sold-out UFC 297 is highest announced gate in Toronto since ‘Jones vs. Machida’

By Adam Guillen
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is primed and ready to stage UFC 297 this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, marking the promotion’s first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year.

Initially, a lot of fans (and fighters themselves) were left unsatisfied with the lineup because it didn’t exactly scream blockbuster despite having two title fights, as Sean Strickland defends his Middleweight belt against Dricus du Plessis, while Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva compete for the vacant women’s Bantamweight belt.

While it remains to be seen just how many people will fork over the coin to watch it on PPV, Canadian fans were eager to watch a live UFC event in-person for the first time in a long time.

And they came out in droves to buy tickets (and storm stages).

According to UFC CEO, Dana White, the ESPN+-streamed PPV event is already a sell out, breaking the record for highest announced gate at the arena previously held by UFC 140, which featured Jon Jones defending his Light Heavyweight belt against Lyoto Machida.

UFC 140 also featured a co-main event that saw Frank Mir snap Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira’s arm, while Tito Ortiz and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira battled it out in main card action. Of course, ticket prices have been inflated over the past decade (just look at this), so it’s not exactly a fair comparison.

Nevertheless, Strickland and du Plessis have done their part to hype and sell the fight/event ... and their brawl at UFC 296 definitely helped the cause. Even though the two men have been nothing but cordial toward with each other during fight week.

Stab threats aside, of course.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297’s “no good” co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes’ vacated Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

