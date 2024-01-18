Live! Watch opponent-less Jake Paul’s press conference to promote March 2024 return fight in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul — who is coming of a wipeout of Andre August back in Dec. 2023 (watch highlights) — will continue his path toward becoming a boxing world champion when he returns to the squared circle on Sat., March 2, 2024, inside the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

His opponent at this time is still “undetermined;” however, perhaps we will get some answers from “The Problem Child” once the press conference live feed begins at 2 p.m. ET in the video player embedded above.

The full list of press conference participants includes:

Jake Paul

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine women’s Featherweight champion

IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine women’s Featherweight champion Nina Meinke, IBF mandatory challenger

IBF mandatory challenger Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, WBO Junior Flyweight champion

WBO Junior Flyweight champion Kystal Roado, Super Flyweight sensation

From a recent press release:

“The fight marks Amanda Serrano’s first fight in Puerto Rico since becoming undisputed champion, with a sellout crowd expected to honor her as Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed world boxing champion, male or female. Serrano will fight for the second time at 12x3, the men’s championship standard, in defense of her unified IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight world titles. In a true commitment to change for women’s boxing, Serrano recently vacated her WBC title, as the sanctioning body does not support women’s choice for 12x3.”

