Divine intervention! Haunted Power slapper retires during weigh ins — ‘Jesus tells me no’

Turns out Power Slap “ain’t a good idea” after all.
That’s according to Jesus, who told Eddie Smith it was time to call it a career. The slapper known as “Slambo” was coming off a disqualification against Sean Kilmartin but advanced to the second round after Kilmartin was not medically cleared to compete.
It appears the memories of his brutal knockout continued to haunt him.
“I decided to pull out of the competition and quit the show early,” Smith said. “It was not for Slambo, I don’t think. I thought it was and I was going to bed at night, I was just seeing that Irish kid fall over and over and over ... Jesus tells me no. So, this ain’t the good idea for Slambo.”
Smith will be replaced by Chris Debow, who returns against Zach Zane.
Fans were surprisingly supportive of Smith’s decision; but then again, most UFC fans on social media hate “Power Crap” because the promotion continues to mix it with MMA coverage. Season 2 of Power Slap airs every Weds. on the Rumble app.
For more on the Power Slap league click here.
